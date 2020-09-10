Walmart says its working to make its new campus “more sustainable”

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart on Thursday shared some of the sustainability efforts the company is undertaking during the construction of its new Home Office campus in Bentonville.

As we work to build a new campus in Bentonville, AR, we have sustainability top of mind. Cindi Marsiglio, who is leading the work, shares how we’re working to build a new campus while doing what’s right for the planet and the next generation. https://t.co/b0WfAv6z87 pic.twitter.com/8L0kKHXBOA — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) September 10, 2020

As the company clears land for campus construction, it says that 95 percent of demolished materials will be diverted from landfills.

According to a Walmart news release:

“If you live in Bentonville, you have probably noticed a lot of demolition lately, specifically piles of concrete and other building materials around town. One thing you might not realize is over 95% of the demolished materials will be diverted from landfills. How? Here are a few examples:

Concrete can be repurposed for other building projects, such as forming the base material for a parking lot.

Structural steel will be melted and repurposed.

Even the Freon used for the heating and cooling systems can be extracted and put in a refrigeration bank for later use.

These are just a few of the ways we are working to prevent waste and maintain an EDLC approach to building the campus of the future.”

The Bentonville-based retail giant says the campus will also “showcase thousands of native trees, shrubs and grasses.”

“These will not only serve to provide habitat for wildlife and shade paths and bike trails but also help to reconnect associates with nature. We want the next generation of associates to appreciate the natural beauty of Northwest Arkansas as much as we do,” said Cindi Marsiglio, senior vice president of corporate real estate, design and construction at Walmart.

According to Walmart’s website, other sustainability efforts include:

A smart building design with high-performance building materials, energy-efficient lighting and HVAC systems

Incorporating regionally-sourced materials, including mass timber construction

15+ acres of lakes for stormwater collection for irrigation, wildlife habitat and rainwater reuse

Native and drought-tolerant plants to minimize watering

Thousands of trees, shrubs and grasses – mostly native, low-maintenance plantings – to provide habitat and reconnect associates with nature

Solar panels across select buildings and parking decks

In June, the company said it was “rethinking” its Home Office design amid the coronavirus pandemic.

You can learn more about the new Home Office campus on Walmart’s website.