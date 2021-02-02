Walmart set to receive 10,000 vaccine doses to be distributed at over 60 stores in Arkansas, governor says

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday that Walmart, as a preferred federal vaccine supplier, will receive approximately 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed and available in over 60 stores across Arkansas.

The Bentonville-based retailer will likely begin receiving the doses on February 11, Hutchinson said.

The doses will come in addition to the state’s established allocation from the federal government, he said.

“They’re working with closely with the Department of Health so that we can identify where the gaps are in our distribution where they can fill in, so it’s coordinated with all of our other distribution efforts,” Hutchinson said. “This is just another means of getting vaccines out into communities in which they’re used to going to a Walmart, or that’s their preferred provider.”

Arkansas is currently in phase 1B of its vaccination rollout, with shots available to Arkansans ages 70 or older, education (K-12), child care, and higher education workers, and health care employees.

A list of stores where the vaccine will be provided was not immediately available on Tuesday.

For more information on Walmart’s vaccination efforts, or how to schedule an appointment when it becomes available, visit the company’s website.