Walmart Shareholders’ Meeting pivots to virtual-only format

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced that the annual Walmart Shareholders’ Meeting will switch to a virtual format in 2021.

The annual meeting will take place on Wednesday, June 2 at 10:30 a.m. Shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online.

As a result of the pandemic, the company will also not be hosting its customary Associate Celebration at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Last year, Walmart held a virtual celebration for associates and is planning a similar Associate Celebration on Friday, June 4, with entertainment and messages from senior leadership.

The meeting will focus on shareholder voting on formal business and proxy proposals. Shareholders may vote their shares electronically, online, by mail or by phone prior to the formal business meeting on June 2.

Shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting may also vote their shares online during the meeting.