Walmart targets zero emissions by 2040

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced on Monday that it will target zero emissions across the company’s global operations by 2040.

The Bentonville-based retailer also announced a commitment to “help protect, manage or restore” at least 50 million acres of land and one million square miles of ocean by 2030 to “help combat the cascading loss of nature threatening the planet,” according to a company press release.

"Our natural systems are changing, and what they’re telling us is we’re not doing enough” – Doug McMillon, Walmart President and CEO. Read more about our commitment to become a regenerative company here: https://t.co/4VV3RMjFZq pic.twitter.com/IUSknHebe5 — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) September 21, 2020

According to Walmart, the company will accomplish zero emissions by 2040 across its own operations — Scopes 1 and 2 — by:

Harvesting enough wind, solar and other renewable energy sources to power its facilities with 100% renewable energy by 2035

Electrifying and zeroing out emissions from all of its vehicles, including long-haul trucks, by 2040

Transitioning to low-impact refrigerants for cooling and electrified equipment for heating in its stores, clubs, and data and distribution centers by 2040

“We want to play an important role in transforming the world’s supply chains to be regenerative. We face a growing crisis of climate change and nature loss, and we all need to take action with urgency. For 15 years, we have been partnering to do the work and continually raising our sustainability ambitions across climate action, nature, waste and people. The commitments we’re making today not only aim to decarbonize Walmart’s global operations, they also put us on the path to becoming a regenerative company – one that works to restore, renew and replenish in addition to preserving our planet, and encourages others to do the same.” Walmart President & CEO Doug McMillon

The company’s Scope 3 emissions, generated by its suppliers and customers, account for nearly 89 percent of Walmart’s overall emissions, according to Supply Chain Dive, and are not included in Monday’s plan.

Walmart’s efforts to reduce emissions from its supply chain include the company’s ‘Project Gigaton,’ which launched in 2017 with a goal of “avoid[ing] 1 billion metric tons of emissions in the company’s collective value chains by 2030.”