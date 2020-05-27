Walmart teams with ThredUP to sell used clothing online

FILE – In this Sept. 3, 2019 file photo, a Walmart logo is displayed outside of a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is teaming up with online resale site ThredUP.com to offer nearly 750,000 items of used women’s and children’s clothing and accessories on its website as the retail giant looks to capitalize on the popularity of pre-worn goods.

The move, announced Wednesday, marks Arkansas-based Walmart’s entry into the used clothing business.

A few years ago, it began selling used watches on its site.

The deal is part of an overall strategy for Walmart to boost its fashion offerings as a way to attract millennial shoppers.

Walmart has added nearly 1,000 brands including Champion, Jordache and Levi Strauss over the past year.