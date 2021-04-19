Walmart to begin selling at-home COVID-19 test kits

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced that the BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen self-test has been added to the website and stores.

The test, which is packaged in a kit with two tests per box, is intended for testing twice over three days via nasal swab with at least 36 hours between tests. The test detects proteins from the virus that causes COVID-19.

The kit delivers results in 15 minutes.

Senior Vice President of Health & Wellness Merchandising Julie Barber released the following statement on Walmart’s newsroom page citing the importance of testing and vaccinations: