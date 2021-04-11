Walmart to host Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics

(FILE) Brian Snipes receives a drive-thru vaccination Monday at “Vaccine Fest,” a 24-hour COVID-19 mass vaccination event in Metairie, La., just outside New Orleans, hosted by Ochsner Health System and the Jefferson Parish Government. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is hosting a drive-thru Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinic.

Starting Monday, April 12 at 9 a.m., you can receive the vaccine at the distribution center on Southeast Moberly Lane in Bentonville.

The clinic continues again on Thursday, April 15 and Monday, April 19 from 9 a.m. To 2 p.m. each day.

People 18 and older can make their appointment by calling (833) 886-0023.

The J&J vaccine is only one shot, and those attending will remain in their cars through the process.

Officials say anyone getting their shot at the clinic should plan on spending 30 minutes on site for the vaccine process and observation period.

