Walmart to host ‘Mother’s May Markets’ in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is set to host a series of free, outdoor markets celebrating mothers this May.

The Bentonville-based retailer says it wants to show a little extra appreciation for mothers this year by extending Mother’s Day into ‘Mother’s May.’

One day isn’t enough to show our appreciation, so we're dedicating the whole month of May to the moms in our lives. From curated gift lists to Mother’s May markets, we’re gearing up for a month-long celebration. https://t.co/tKnxlVWqqU pic.twitter.com/uz3v9E1Vuc — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) April 26, 2021

As part of the monthlong event, the company plans to host ‘Mother’s May Markets’ in select cities from May 6 through May 9 at 32 Walmart Supercenters across the country, including here in Arkansas.

Walmart Supercenter Fayetteville, 3919 Mall Avenue, Fayetteville, AR – Thursday, May 6

Walmart Supercenter Fayetteville, 2875 M.L.K. Boulevard, Fayetteville, AR – Friday, May 7

Walmart Supercenter Fayetteville, 3919 Mall Avenue, Fayetteville, AR – Saturday, May 8

Walmart Supercenter Rogers, 2110 W. Walnut Street, Rogers, AR – Saturday, May 8

Walmart Supercenter Rogers, 2110 W. Walnut Street, Rogers, AR – Sunday, May 9

Walmart Supercenter Van Buren, 2214 Fayetteville Road, Van Buren, AR – Sunday, May 9

Walmart says the event will transform its outdoor atmosphere into a “free, outdoor market where families can gather, explore and create handmade crafty gifts like egg carton flowers, fingerprint magnets, popsicle stick photo frames and more.” Families will also receive a complimentary family photo.

The event will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Groups will be limited to a maximum of six people due to COVID-19 safety regulations.

According to Walmart, some of the markets will be first-come, first-served, while others will require a free reservation.

Visit https://www.mothersmaymarket.com/ for more information on reservations and event details.