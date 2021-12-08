Walmart to host Season of Giving Campaign

Walmart recently announced that the company is scrapping its layaway plan just before the holiday shopping season, and instead switching to a “buy now, pay later” program in partnership with lending company Affirm. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart Global Communications director and Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas board member Felicia McCranie announced in a press release on Wednesday, Dec. 8, that Walmart will once again be hosting its Season of Giving Campaign.

According to the release, Walmart.org will match associate donations at a 2 to 1 ratio during the campaign, as a part of the Associate Giving Program.

For example, if a Walmart or Sam’s Club affiliated brand associate gives $5, Walmart will respond with a $10 donation. The Bentonville-based retailer will match up to a $3 million limit during the campaign.

“As a current board member and alumni of Single Parent Scholarship Fund NWA I would like to encourage you to consider making a donation to this organization. I’m one of the many examples of how SPSFNWA contributions can help single parents reach their dreams of higher education, positively strengthening families and our local community,” McCranie said.