Walmart to transform local parking lots into ‘Winter Parks’ with Santa

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart will transform some of its store parking lots in Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith into ‘Winter Park,” a “socially-distanced winter wonderland” where families can send wish lists to the North Pole, enjoy holiday treats, and even snap a photo with Santa.

Walmart’s Winter Park event will visit 14 communities across the U.S., starting with Fort Smith on December 12.

The full list of Arkansas dates and locations is available below:

Entry will be free and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Winter Park will be open to groups (maximum of 4 people per group) from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The retailer says guests will also get a special sneak peek at the Naughty or Nice List.

