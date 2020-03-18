Walmart, Walmart Foundation commit $25 million to coronavirus response effort

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart is reporting disappointing fourth-quarter profits and sales. The nation’s largest retailer says that sales at its U.S. stores heading into the holiday season were weaker than expected. It also said that social unrest in Chile hurt its business. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have committed $25 million in support of organizations responding to the global outbreak of COVID-19.

The company said in a release that the funds will be used to “strengthen the global public health response, bolster food security, and support the needs of local communities in the U.S. and internationally.”

The retail giant said the $25 million commitment breaks down as follows:

$5 million to support global efforts to help countries prevent, detect and manage the coronavirus

$10 million to support food banks, school meal programs and organizations that provide access to food for underserved populations

$10 million to support efforts in local communities in the United States and international markets.

“We are humbled by the efforts of our store associates, nonprofit partners, and citizens across the globe who are coming together to support those in need,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer for Walmart. “We hope these grants will help to expand critical response efforts as we continue to work together to address the impact of COVID-19.”

The first grants are expected to be issued this week, according to Walmart. Details regarding each individual grant will be made available as they are finalized, the company says.