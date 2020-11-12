Walmart website crashes upon PlayStation 5 release

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart’s website temporarily crashed on Thursday as the PlayStation 5 released for sale online through the retailer, according to the website DownDetector and multiple users on Twitter.

The Walmart Twitter account is busy replying to several customers upset that they were unable to buy the popular holiday item when it released for sale through the retailer at 12 p.m. ET.

Many users say they had the item in their cart and were ready to checkout but were unable to process the transaction.

As of 1:45 p.m. E.T., the company’s website is back online, but the PS5 is sold out.

Walmart said customers will have the opportunity to buy the console again at 3 p.m. E.T., 6 p.m. E.T., and 9 p.m. E.T. on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers