Walton Arts Center to screen Hocus Pocus, Rocky Horror Picture Show on Halloween

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center has announced its Saturday Cinema lineup for October, which includes a special Halloween screening of Hocus Pocus and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
The first cult classic, Hocus Pocus, will screen at 2 p.m. on Halloween for $10.
Halloween night will end with The Rocky Horror Picture Show at 8 p.m. for $15. Theatergoers are encouraged to dress in costume and bring their own props, or purchase a prop bag when you arrive for $10.
A list of approved props is available at waltonartscenter.org.
On Saturday, October 17, the venue will also offer two movies about the immigrant experience. The Sun is Also a Star, a modern love story, will be screened at 2 pm. Tickets are $10. Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles, a documentary that explores the Broadway musical, will be screened at 7 pm and tickets are also $10.
On Saturday, October 24th, films will be centered around Alfred Hitchcock and the horror genre. At 2 p.m., the venue will screen Mel Brooks’ High Anxiety. Then, at 7 p.m., Hitchcock’s The Birds will play. Each will cost $10.
On November 1, in celebration of NWA Hispanic Heritage Month, the Walton Arts Center, in partnership with the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, will host free screenings of Coco. The film will be screened at 1 p.m. in English and at 6 p.m. in Spanish. Information about ticket reservation will reportedly be available soon.
Films will be shown in Baum Walker Hall, where the venue says it is possible to provide “adequate social distance between patron groups.”
Masks will be required, and, according to Walton Arts Center, additional health and safety precautions are in place that have been approved by the Arkansas Department of Health
Visit www.waltonartscenter.org for ticket information and additional details about health and safety guidelines.