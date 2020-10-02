Walton Arts Center to screen Hocus Pocus, Rocky Horror Picture Show on Halloween

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 28: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actor Julian McMahon (R) performs onstage during The Rocky Horror Picture Show 35th anniversary to benefit The Painted Turtle at The Wiltern on October 28, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Painted Turtle)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center has announced its Saturday Cinema lineup for October, which includes a special Halloween screening of Hocus Pocus and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Six films have been added to the Saturday Cinema series at WAC, including Halloween favorites Hocus Pocus and The Rocky Horror Picture Show! Full list of films, info, tickets and more >> https://t.co/fbiMyajJq0 pic.twitter.com/rbKs2Sio6G — Walton Arts Center (@walton_arts) October 2, 2020

The first cult classic, Hocus Pocus, will screen at 2 p.m. on Halloween for $10.

Halloween night will end with The Rocky Horror Picture Show at 8 p.m. for $15. Theatergoers are encouraged to dress in costume and bring their own props, or purchase a prop bag when you arrive for $10.

A list of approved props is available at waltonartscenter.org.

On Saturday, October 17, the venue will also offer two movies about the immigrant experience. The Sun is Also a Star, a modern love story, will be screened at 2 pm. Tickets are $10. Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles, a documentary that explores the Broadway musical, will be screened at 7 pm and tickets are also $10.

On Saturday, October 24th, films will be centered around Alfred Hitchcock and the horror genre. At 2 p.m., the venue will screen Mel Brooks’ High Anxiety. Then, at 7 p.m., Hitchcock’s The Birds will play. Each will cost $10.

On November 1, in celebration of NWA Hispanic Heritage Month, the Walton Arts Center, in partnership with the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, will host free screenings of Coco. The film will be screened at 1 p.m. in English and at 6 p.m. in Spanish. Information about ticket reservation will reportedly be available soon.

Films will be shown in Baum Walker Hall, where the venue says it is possible to provide “adequate social distance between patron groups.”

Masks will be required, and, according to Walton Arts Center, additional health and safety precautions are in place that have been approved by the Arkansas Department of Health

Visit www.waltonartscenter.org for ticket information and additional details about health and safety guidelines.