Warming centers available during winter storm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —A number of organizations have open their doors for people who need to escape the cold and warm themselves.

Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.

  • Fayetteville — Salvation Army, 219 W 15th Street.
  • Bentonville — Salvation Army, 3305 SW I Street.
  • Springdale — Springdale Senior Center, 203 Park Street. (call ahead at 479-751-1521)
  • Greenland — Greenland Community Center, 170 N Letitia Avenue.
  • Lowell — Lowell Council Chambers, 215 N Lincoln Street.
  • Fort Smith — Hope Campus, 301 E Street

