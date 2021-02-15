Warming centers available during winter storm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —A number of organizations have open their doors for people who need to escape the cold and warm themselves.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.
- Fayetteville — Salvation Army, 219 W 15th Street.
- Bentonville — Salvation Army, 3305 SW I Street.
- Springdale — Springdale Senior Center, 203 Park Street. (call ahead at 479-751-1521)
- Greenland — Greenland Community Center, 170 N Letitia Avenue.
- Lowell — Lowell Council Chambers, 215 N Lincoln Street.
- Fort Smith — Hope Campus, 301 E Street