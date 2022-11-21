BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A mural celebrating “80 Years of Tweety” will debut in Downtown Bentonville alongside bigger cities around the world.

WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences is showing 80 murals on the “Looney Tunes” character’s official birthday, Nov. 21, in cities such as Atlanta, San Francisco, and Burbank, according to a press release. The company commissioned artists worldwide to make murals.

The Tweety mural is located at 120 W. Central Ave, Bentonville, AR 72712

Murals from around the world celebrating Tweety can be found below:

“For eighty years, Tweety has marched to the beat of his own drum, inherently representing what it means to be unapologetically yourself,” said President of WGME, Pam Lifford. “His endearing personality has made him a pop culture favorite and he is known for making appearances in the most unexpected ways.”