Washington County breaks ground on veteran’s housing facility

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County leaders took Saturday to break ground on a new veteran’s housing facility called Patriot Park.

The goal is to continue to fight the homeless veteran problem in Northwest Arkansas.

Washington County Judge Joseph Wood says he’s excited to be able to provide this service to the community.

“It will be great for the whole entire county. It means a lot for the region and the state, one of the few in the country. So we are really excited about what it’s going to do for Washington County and the state of Arkansas,” Wood said.

There will be 64 apartments.

Judge wood says this project has been about three and half years in the making.

He hopes they will have the facility open late next year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers