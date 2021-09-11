Washington County breaks ground on veteran’s housing facility

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County leaders took Saturday to break ground on a new veteran’s housing facility called Patriot Park.

The goal is to continue to fight the homeless veteran problem in Northwest Arkansas.

Washington County Judge Joseph Wood says he’s excited to be able to provide this service to the community.

“It will be great for the whole entire county. It means a lot for the region and the state, one of the few in the country. So we are really excited about what it’s going to do for Washington County and the state of Arkansas,” Wood said.

There will be 64 apartments.

Judge wood says this project has been about three and half years in the making.

He hopes they will have the facility open late next year.