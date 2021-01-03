Washington County Coroner releases number of COVID-related deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Coroner Roger W. Morris released the number of COVID-19 related death cases in the county throughout 2020, broken down by month.

Those numbers are:

January — 0

February — 0

March — 1

April — 4

May — 5

June — 27

July — 33

Aug — 26

Sept — 41

Oct — 50

Nov — 51

Dec — 68

Per the Coroner’s report, this brings the total number of COVID-related death cases in Washington county to 306

Morris also released a statement along with the report.