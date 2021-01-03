Washington County Coroner releases number of COVID-related deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Coroner Roger W. Morris released the number of COVID-19 related death cases in the county throughout 2020, broken down by month.

Those numbers are:

  • January — 0
  • February — 0
  • March — 1
  • April — 4
  • May — 5
  • June — 27
  • July — 33
  • Aug — 26
  • Sept — 41
  • Oct — 50
  • Nov — 51
  • Dec — 68

Per the Coroner’s report, this brings the total number of COVID-related death cases in Washington county to 306

Morris also released a statement along with the report.

“I want to show you this so you can see the progression of the COVID virus. To ask you not to let your guard down, try to social distance, wear a mask around others and try to keep to small crowds. If you happen to be in a place of larger crowds remember to protect yourself and the ones your around. My staff worked over 2600 deaths with 306 of them COVID related in 2020. We have already worked 7 COVID related deaths for January 2021, I tell you this because we’re now seeing people we know either die or are very sick. I know there are vaccines now, but it’s going to take some time before we see a difference in infected numbers and death numbers. Our medical and first responders are working around the clock. Please pray for them and their health. Pray for the hospitalized and the infected fighting at home. We have a ways to go and we have already lost too many good people. As you have noticed numbers are going up for the time being and I pray with your help and our medical professionals and First Responders we can bring them down. I hope next time I give you all a update there will be a decline. God Bless and Be Safe.”

Washington County, AR Coroner Roger W. Morris

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

