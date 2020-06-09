Washington County coroner reports 2 new coronavirus deaths

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Washington County residents died in the past two days due to COVID-19, according to Coroner Roger Morris.

A 72-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died on Monday, and an 87-year-old white man from Springdale died this morning, Tuesday, June 9.

A total of ten Washington County residents have now died due to the virus.

On Friday, June 5, a 58-year-old Marshallese man died at a Northwest Arkansas hospital, the eighth recorded death in the county due to COVID-19.

On Monday, May 25, a 63-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died at a local hospital, and a 69-year-old woman of Marshallese descent died May 11.

On May 8, an 86-year-old white woman with a pre-existing condition died in a local hospital.

The fourth death was a 94-year-old white man and WWII vet who was taken to the hospital on April 28.

Morris confirmed 3 people who died of COVID-19 were living at Fayetteville Brookstone Assisted Living Community before being transferred to a local hospital.

An 88-year-old woman died April 25, a 49-year-old man died April 21 and a 59-year-old woman April 22.

Three people from Oklahoma have died at Washington County medical facilities due to the coronavirus. Their deaths are recorded in Oklahoma, Morris said.