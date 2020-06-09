Washington County coroner reports 2 new coronavirus deaths

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Washington County residents died in the past two days due to COVID-19, according to Coroner Roger Morris.

A 72-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died on Monday, and an 87-year-old white man from Springdale died this morning, Tuesday, June 9.

A total of ten Washington County residents have now died due to the virus.

On Friday, June 5, a 58-year-old Marshallese man died at a Northwest Arkansas hospital, the eighth recorded death in the county due to COVID-19.

On Monday, May 25, a 63-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died at a local hospital, and a 69-year-old woman of Marshallese descent died May 11.

On May 8, an 86-year-old white woman with a pre-existing condition died in a local hospital.

The fourth death was a 94-year-old white man and WWII vet who was taken to the hospital on April 28.

Morris confirmed 3 people who died of COVID-19 were living at Fayetteville Brookstone Assisted Living Community before being transferred to a local hospital.

An 88-year-old woman died April 25, a 49-year-old man died April 21 and a 59-year-old woman April 22.

Three people from Oklahoma have died at Washington County medical facilities due to the coronavirus. Their deaths are recorded in Oklahoma, Morris said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers