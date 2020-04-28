Washington County deputies search for missing 20-year-old woman

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 20-year-old woman.

Rebecka Marie Garrett was last seen leaving an address on Summers Mountain Road (WC 676) on Monday afternoon riding a blue Bintelli Scorch 49cc scooter.

Garrett is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, approximately 180 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on Garrett’s whereabouts, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.

