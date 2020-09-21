Washington County deputies search for two missing teenagers

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teenagers.

Michael Digangi (pictured on the right), 17, was last seen wearing a green pullover, khaki pants and white tennis shoes. Caden Overby (pictured on the left), 16, was last seen wearing a gray pullover, khaki slacks and light-colored tennis shoes.

Both boys left a location in the Morrow area and were possibly seen in the Fayetteville area around midnight on Sunday, September 20.

If you have seen Michael or Caden, or currently know their whereabouts, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.