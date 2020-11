A sign stands outside Saint Anthony of Padua Church, in Revere, Mass., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, during early in-person voting at a multiple precinct polling station in the basement of the church. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The election commission provided an updated copy of unofficial early vote results to reporters on Tuesday, saying they originally printed the wrong numbers.

The amended results are below:

#BREAKING: The election commission just came and picked up all our early vote sheets, saying they printed the wrong numbers.



“This isn’t what we meant to give out and isn’t a good estimation of what’s happening.”



They say they’re working to get us more info. #NWANews https://t.co/QkmZY7aP3e — Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) November 4, 2020

#BREAKING: These numbers include early voting, absentee ballots & 16 polling sites.



The numbers are incomplete but “much more accurate.” #NWANews pic.twitter.com/6Po7KlkIPG — Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) November 4, 2020

Some of the lead margins changed from races I tweeted about earlier, but none of those races flipped in the new numbers.



Godfrey w/ bigger lead over Duggar. Flores w/ bigger lead over Evans for SDale city council. #NWANews https://t.co/vcHzn2kh85 — Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) November 4, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY:

Unofficial early voting results are in for Washington County.

Here are the results:

There were 61,879 ballots cast early out of 14,744 registered voters, a turnout of 43.97 percent.