FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County has received over $1.7 million in additional Emergency Rental Assistance 2 (ERA 2) funds from the U.S. Treasury.

According to a press release from Washington County Judge Joseph Wood, the county will resume payments for rent and utility assistance on April 21. Washington County received $1,701,407.13 in total.

Financial assistance for participants in the ERA 2 program, which is individuals that began receiving assistance in 2021, will be limited to two months, March and April.

The release states that assistance for participants in the ERA 1 program will remain limited to three months. All approvals for rent and utility assistance are subject to available funds.

Washington County had previously stopped accepting applications on Friday, March 25.

Earlier this week, a resolution that would have provided millions of dollars to help renters died in the Washington County Finance and Budget Committee meeting.

Since the county began the program, approximately 4,000 applications have been received and nearly 3,659 applications have been approved for some kind of assistance, according to the release.

Washington County has disbursed approximately $10,500,000.