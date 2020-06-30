Washington County mayors ask Gov. Hutchinson for tighter COVID-19 restrictions

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Nine mayors in Washington County signed a letter on Monday to Governor Asa Hutchinson asking him to tighten coronavirus restrictions in the region.

The letter says, in part: “We are requesting stronger guidance and directives applicable to businesses and public spaces to require the wearing of masks, to create public distancing, and prevent large gatherings in Northwest Arkansas.”

Tontitown Mayor Paul Colvin, Jr. sent the letter on behalf of the following mayors in Washington County:

“At this point in time, the outbreak in Northwest Arkansas is very different from other areas of the state and we believe that the guidance and response must also be different to meet this challenge,” the mayors state in the letter.

“It is frustrating to know this information about the significant spread of the virus in our area and to see members of the public not heeding the proper guidance in public places in our cities. From what we see in our cities, the virus is not going to dissipate until there are strong measures taken.”

Greenland Mayor Bill Groom, among the signees, said he wants the governor to let cities solve problems as one.

“Let them know hey, we’re here, we wanna help, we wanna be a part of the solution, but we might need some help,” said Groom.

They mayors say in the letter they believe the regional approach is necessary.

“Absent stronger guidance and directives in our area, we believe that the virus will continue to spread and we will have a harder time recovering from the health and economic impacts of this pandemic.”

You can read the full letter to Governor Asa Hutchinson below: