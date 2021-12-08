Washington County no longer accepting inmates from Madison County to avoid overcrowding

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Department said its detention center will no longer be holding inmates from Madison County due to overcrowding issues, a Nov. 29 letter sent to Judge Frank Weaver and Sheriff Rick Evans of Madison County confirmed.

Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder also cited two previous “unfavorable” Criminal Detention Review inspections as reasons why the department terminated their Memorandum of Understanding Agreement with Madison County.

The move will become effective Dec. 31, according to Sheriff Helder’s letter.