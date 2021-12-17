Washington County offering Christmas lights recycling

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Springdale and Boston Mountain Solid Waste District, in partnership with the City of Fayetteville, will be providing drop-off locations for your Christmas lights to be recycled after the holiday season.

The lights will be sent for recycling to recover the wire instead of losing them in a landfill.

Drop-off locations can be found at Boston Mountain Recycle Drop-Off in Prairie Grove, Ark., Marion Orton Recycle Drop Off in Fayetteville, and Springdale Recycle Drop-Off in Springdale.

For more information, contact the Boston Mountain Solid Waste District at 479-846-3005 or online at bostonmountain.org.

