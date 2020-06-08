Washington County reports 8th death of resident due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 58-year-old Marshallese man died at a Northwest Arkansas hospital due to COVID-19 on Friday, June, 5, according to Washington County Coroner Roger Morris.

The man had underlying health conditions, Morris said.

There have now been eight recorded deaths in the county due to the coronavirus.

On Monday, May 25, a 63-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died at a local hospital, and a 69-year-old woman of Marshallese descent died May 11.

The fifth death was an 86-year-old white woman with a pre-existing conditions who died May 8 in a local hospital.

The fourth death was a 94-year-old man and a WWII vet, who was taken to the hospital on April 28 where he died.

Morris confirmed 3 people who died of COVID-19 were living at Fayetteville Brookstone Assisted Living Community before being transferred to a local hospital.

An 88-year-old woman died April 25, a 49-year-old man died April 21 and a 59-year-old woman April 22.

There have been 3 Oklahomans to died at Washington County medical facilities. Their deaths are counted in Oklahoma.