Washington County sees first COVID-19 related death, coroner says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The county coroner confirmed Washington County has its first COVID-19 related death.

Rogers Morris said a 72-year-old Oklahoma woman was taken to a Washington County medical facility where she later died from the virus.

Morris said he has seen four people from County medical facilities related to the coronavirus.

He said two have tested negative and he is waiting on the results for the fourth person.

Morris said it is common for people to be brought from the area to local hospitals seeking treatment.

Morris said since the woman died in Arkansas she will be counted as a death in Arkansas.

Updated as of 4/6/2020, 1:35 p.m. *these data are updated once a day Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas 875 Arkansas Department of Health Lab positive test results 201 Commercial Lab positive test results 629

Updated as of 4/6/2020, 3:35 pm *these data are updated once a day Currently Hospitalized 74 Currently on Ventilator 22 Total Nursing Home Residents 59 Gender Male = 41.6%

Female = 58.3% Age 0-17: 20

18-24: 59

25-44: 265

45-64: 306

65+: 225

