Washington County sees first COVID-19 related death, coroner says

Northwest Arkansas News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The county coroner confirmed Washington County has its first COVID-19 related death.

Rogers Morris said a 72-year-old Oklahoma woman was taken to a Washington County medical facility where she later died from the virus. 

Morris said he has seen four people from County medical facilities related to the coronavirus. 

He said two have tested negative and he is waiting on the results for the fourth person.

Morris said it is common for people to be brought from the area to local hospitals seeking treatment. 

Morris said since the woman died in Arkansas she will be counted as a death in Arkansas.

Updated as of 4/6/2020, 1:35 p.m.
*these data are updated once a day
Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas875
Arkansas Department of Health Lab positive test results201
Commercial Lab positive test results629

Click the Status Update Button Below for More Detailed Information

*These data that are shown upon clicking the Status Update Button below are updated three times a day: Once in the morning, once in the afternoon, and once in the evening

Updated as of 4/6/2020, 3:35 pm
*these data are updated once a day
Currently Hospitalized74
Currently on Ventilator22
Total Nursing Home Residents59
GenderMale = 41.6%
Female = 58.3%
Age0-17: 20
18-24: 59
25-44: 265
45-64: 306
65+: 225

Click here for the chart showing Projected vs. Actual COVID-19 Infections in Arkansas.

ADH has activated a call center to answer questions from health care providers and the public about the novel coronavirus. During normal business hours (8:00am – 4:30pm), urgent and non-urgent calls, please call 1-800-803-7847 or email us.

Click here for a list of Local Health Units that are partially or fully closed. All other health units not listed are fully open. The list is subject to change on a day to day basis.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories