SPRING VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Washington County sheriff deputy was involved in a semi crash on Highway 412 near the Madison County and Washington County line, according to Central EMS.

The crash happened at County Road 303 North and Highway 412 in Spring Valley. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck jackknifed and hit a deputy’s patrol car while it was parked at the end of a driveway.

The sheriff’s office says there were no injuries.