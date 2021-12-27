Washington County sheriff’s deputy who hit pedestrian on Christmas Eve identified

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds announced an update on December 27 in the deadly accident investigation involving an on-duty Washington County sheriff’s deputy from December 24.

The incident occurred west of the intersection of East Huntsville Road and S. Hunt Lane in Fayetteville.

According to a news release from Fayetteville Police Department, a Washington County patrol vehicle driven by Sgt. Wade Fortin was traveling west on E. Huntsville Road around 6:08 p.m. when he struck Joshua Baucom, 40. Baucom was walking west on E. Huntsville Road at the time.

The release says Baucom was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Accident reconstructionists were immediately dispatched to the scene, according to the release. Investigators have been working to collect evidence to determine what occurred.

This is an ongoing investigation.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office about Fortin. They could not comment if the deputy was on paid leave amid the investigation.

It is not known at this time if the deputy is facing any charges.

Joshua is the son of former Fayetteville mayoral candidate Ron Baucom who ran twice in 2016 and in 2020.