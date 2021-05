SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Tuesday that deputies are searching for a missing teen.

Shelby Griggs, 16, was last seen at home Monday night. She is described as 5’5″ and 130 lbs.

Officials say she could be near the Springdale area.

Anyone with info on Shelby’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.