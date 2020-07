ELKINS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Alessa Riley left her home in rural Elkins overnight late Thursday. She is now possibly in the Springdale area, according to a post from police on Friday.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, approximately 115 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair (faded at the ends).

If you know her whereabouts, call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.