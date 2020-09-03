Washington County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile.

K’ola Dreves, 14, went missing from her home last night in Prairie Grove.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black and pink pajama pants, pink jacket, and black slide on shoes.

K’ola was last seen in Fayetteville near Washington Plaza at approximately 3:00 a.m. this morning.

If you have seen K’ola, or know where she is, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.