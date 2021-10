FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 17-year-old who went missing Saturday evening.

Collin Steverson, 17, was last seen at the Teen Challenge Ranch around 8:40 p.m. He is expected to be in the Lincoln/Morrow area.

Steverson is described as standing 5’10” and 160 lbs. with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.