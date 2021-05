FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenage girl.

Alyssa Gates, 17, left her home on Wednesday, April 28. She is believed to be in the Fayetteville/Elkins area.

If you know Gates’ whereabouts, you are urged to contact police at (479) 444-5712.