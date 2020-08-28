Washington County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing person last seen in July

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a missing man last seen July 28, 2020.

Dorrance Richardson, 48, was last seen leaving the detention center on 7/28/20 wearing a red t-shirt, tan pants, tan hat, and grey tennis shoes.

Dorrance Richardson, 48

“His sister in Connecticut said he normally checks in with her from time to time, but she has not heard from him since that date,” a Facebook post said. “Mr. Richardson is homeless and is known to frequent the Fayetteville area, but no one had been able to locate him.”

If you have seen Richardson since July 28 or currently know his whereabouts, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.