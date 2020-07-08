Washington County health unit to increase testing

by: Megan Wilson,

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new COVID-19 health unit in Washington County is now available for testing.

“These labs will offload testing from Washington Regional with additional nurses and additional testing,” Dr. Jose Romero said.

Testing will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Romero said they expect to process a lot more specimens at that site.

For a full list of COVID-19 testing locations at local health units, location information can be found here.

TitleWashington County Health Unit – Fayetteville
Address3270 Wimberly Drive
Fayetteville, AR 72703
Phone479-521-8181
Fax479-973-8482
AdministratorRobin Thomas
Hours8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Thursdays 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Appointments preferred, may take walk-ins if schedule allows.)
Testing for COVID-19 open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
RegionNorthwest
Counties ServedWashington

