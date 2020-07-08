Washington County health unit to increase testing

"These labs will offload testing from Washington Regional with additional nurses and additional testing."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new COVID-19 health unit in Washington County is now available for testing.

“These labs will offload testing from Washington Regional with additional nurses and additional testing,” Dr. Jose Romero said.

Testing will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Romero said they expect to process a lot more specimens at that site.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at Local Health Units across Arkansas. Schedule a test now if you have symptoms, if you believe you have been exposed to a positive patient, or if you live in or have traveled to an area with active transmission. #COVID19ark (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CTxV0vn5cq — Ark. Dept. of Health (@ADHPIO) July 8, 2020

Testing & Screening Locations:

For a full list of COVID-19 testing locations at local health units, location information can be found here.

Resources:

Title Washington County Health Unit – Fayetteville Address 3270 Wimberly Drive

Fayetteville, AR 72703 Phone 479-521-8181 Fax 479-973-8482 Administrator Robin Thomas Hours 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Thursdays 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Appointments preferred, may take walk-ins if schedule allows.)

Testing for COVID-19 open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Region Northwest Counties Served Washington

