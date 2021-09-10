Washington County will not require COVID-19 vaccine for employees

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County released a press release on September 10 stating that it will not require its employees to be vaccinated or show proof of negative COVID tests.

The statement below is from Washington County Judge Joseph Wood:

Washington County will not require its employees to be vaccinated nor will it require employees to show proof of negative COVID tests. I encourage the employees and citizens of Washington County to consult their doctor regarding vaccination. If a citizen does not have a doctor, they can visit the Health Department or the County Doctor for advice about the health of themselves and their families. Judge Joseph Wood

The Biden administration announced on September 9 that all employers with 100+ employees must either mandate vaccines or test weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans.

The city of Fayetteville announced a mask mandate on August 6.