Washington Regional amends visitor policy amid COVID-19 surge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In light of the latest surge in new cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19, Washington Regional has announced changes to its visitor policy.

Visiting hours 4:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Visitors must remain in patient rooms or designated waiting areas

Masking & social distancing enforced

Non-COVID patients – 1 visitor per day and 1 caregiver may be permitted to stay with non-critical care patients. Caregivers may be permitted for critical care patients on an individual basis.

COVID patients – visitors are permitted for patients receiving end-of-life care

Outpatient procedures – patients may be accompanied by 1 visitor

ER – non-COVID patients may be accompanied by 1 visitor

OB/Labor & Delivery – 2 adult support persons

NICU – both parents or 1 parent & 1 support person will be allowed at the same time; siblings may be permitted to visit.

Willard Walker Hospice Home – 4 visitors are permitted at all times

Clergy members or others offering spiritual support may also be allowed to visit patients

The changes will take effect Monday, January 10. For the full visitor policy, visit Washington Regional’s website.