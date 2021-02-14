Washington Regional announces winter weather closures

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Washington Regional Logo.png

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Officials from Washington Regional Medical Center announced a list of facility closures due to inclement weather.

All Washington Regional primary and specialty care clinic in-person visits on Monday, February 15 are canceled. Those patients with impacted appointments will be notified and given an option for a virtual visit if appropriate or to reschedule.

The Washington Regional Drive Thru COVID-19 Screening Clinic at 3318 N. Northhills Blvd. in Fayetteville will be closed Monday.

The Washington Regional COVID-19 second dose vaccine event will also be cancelled. Washington Regional officials said those who had appointments Monday will be contacted about a new appointment time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers