Washington Regional announces winter weather closures

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Officials from Washington Regional Medical Center announced a list of facility closures due to inclement weather.

All Washington Regional primary and specialty care clinic in-person visits on Monday, February 15 are canceled. Those patients with impacted appointments will be notified and given an option for a virtual visit if appropriate or to reschedule.

The Washington Regional Drive Thru COVID-19 Screening Clinic at 3318 N. Northhills Blvd. in Fayetteville will be closed Monday.

The Washington Regional COVID-19 second dose vaccine event will also be cancelled. Washington Regional officials said those who had appointments Monday will be contacted about a new appointment time.