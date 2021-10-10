Washington Regional Cancer Support Home to offer free breast cancer screenings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s breast cancer awareness month, which serves as a good reminder to make that annual mammogram a priority.

The Washington Regional J.B. Hunt Transport Services cancer support home is offering free breast exams this Saturday, October 16 from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

The clinical breast examinations are offered at no cost to the public and are performed by physicians and/or
registered nurse practitioners.

Appointments are requested and space is limited. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (479) 404-2162 or email cancersupporthome@wregional.com.

