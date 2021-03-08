Washington Regional launches online scheduling tool for COVID-19 vaccine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional has launched an online scheduling tool that allows community members to self-schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Eligible Phase 1A and Phase 1B patients will be available for vaccination.

Washington Regional is currently vaccinating those who are in ADH prioritized categories and will require verification of age and/or employment at time of appointment.

“The number of appointments available will correspond with the number of first dose vaccines we will receive each week from ADH. We typically learn the number of doses a few days before arrival. As we are notified, we will open the same number of appointments to ensure all vaccine is distributed promptly upon arrival,” Washington Regional Vice President of Clinic Operations Paula Storment said. “We expect appointments to fill up quickly as demand for the vaccine still exceeds supply. If you check the website and no appointments are available, we ask that you check back at a later time.”

Vaccines are administered by appointment at Washington Regional’s drive-thru vaccination site at the corner of North Gregg Avenue and West Appleby Road in Fayetteville.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine or to schedule a vaccination appointment at Washington

Regional, go to the link located here.