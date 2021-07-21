Washington Regional requiring staff to be vaccinated by October

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional is requiring its staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by October 1.

According to the Washington Regional, all employees, medical and allied health staff members, students, clinical rotators and volunteers must be vaccinated.

All new hires must provide proof of having received at least one dose of vaccine two weeks before beginning work.

Accommodation requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis beginning on July 26, 2021, for people who seek an exemption from the vaccine mandate on the basis of a disability or sincerely held religious belief.

Washington Regional’s vaccination policy will be published to the workforce by the end of this week.