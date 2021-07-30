Washington Regional to reopen drive-thru COVID testing clinic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional in Fayetteville announced Friday due to increased demand for COVID-19 testing, the hospital will reopen its drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Monday, August 2.

The clinic located at 3318 N. Northhills Blvd. in Fayetteville will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

The drive-thru clinic will serve people who have active symptoms of COVID-19 or those who have had a known exposure to someone who has COVID-19.

People who have respiratory illness and need to be seen by a medical professional can continue to be seen at the Washington Regional Urgent Care located in the William L. Bradley Plaza at 3 E. Appleby Road in Fayetteville, without an appointment.

Washington Regional Urgent Care location is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For questions about COVID-19 symptoms, testing, or vaccinations, individuals are encouraged to call Washington Regional’s COVID-19 hotline at (479) 463-2055 to speak with a health care professional or visit its website.