Washington Regional to reopen drive-thru COVID testing clinic

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional in Fayetteville announced Friday due to increased demand for COVID-19 testing, the hospital will reopen its drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Monday, August 2.

The clinic located at 3318 N. Northhills Blvd. in Fayetteville will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

The drive-thru clinic will serve people who have active symptoms of COVID-19 or those who have had a known exposure to someone who has COVID-19.

People who have respiratory illness and need to be seen by a medical professional can continue to be seen at the Washington Regional Urgent Care located in the William L. Bradley Plaza at 3 E. Appleby Road in Fayetteville, without an appointment.

Washington Regional Urgent Care location is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For questions about COVID-19 symptoms, testing, or vaccinations, individuals are encouraged to call Washington Regional’s COVID-19 hotline at (479) 463-2055 to speak with a health care professional or visit its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers