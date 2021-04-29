Washington Regional to reopen Fayetteville Urgent Care to all patients

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional Urgent Care in Fayetteville, which has operated only as a respiratory illness and COVID-19 testing clinic since March 2020, will reopen to all patients on Sunday, May 2.

According to a release from the hospital on Thursday, the full service urgent care facility will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will continue to offer COVID-19 testing, while also providing evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of acute illnesses and injuries, including:

  • Asthma, allergies and colds
  • Sinus congestion and infection
  • Sore throat
  • Cough
  • Fever
  • Sprains and strains
  • Broken bones and simple fractures
  • Ear infection
  • Eye infection
  • Minor cuts, lacerations and burns
  • Skin irritation, rash and abscess
  • Headaches
  • Urinary tract infections
  • Abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting

The clinic is located inside the William L. Bradley Medical Plaza at 3 E. Appleby Road.

According to the hospital, patients seeking evaluation at Urgent Care should stay in their vehicle and call (479) 404-1010 to check in to be seen.

