Washington Regional to reopen Fayetteville Urgent Care to all patients

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional Urgent Care in Fayetteville, which has operated only as a respiratory illness and COVID-19 testing clinic since March 2020, will reopen to all patients on Sunday, May 2.

According to a release from the hospital on Thursday, the full service urgent care facility will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will continue to offer COVID-19 testing, while also providing evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of acute illnesses and injuries, including:

Asthma, allergies and colds

Sinus congestion and infection

Sore throat

Cough

Fever

Sprains and strains

Broken bones and simple fractures

Ear infection

Eye infection

Minor cuts, lacerations and burns

Skin irritation, rash and abscess

Headaches

Urinary tract infections

Abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting

The clinic is located inside the William L. Bradley Medical Plaza at 3 E. Appleby Road.

According to the hospital, patients seeking evaluation at Urgent Care should stay in their vehicle and call (479) 404-1010 to check in to be seen.