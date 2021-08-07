Washington Regional updates visitation rules

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional is changing its visitor rules starting Monday, August 9.

those in inpatient care not related to COVID-19 will only be allowed one visitor per day during hospital visitation hours.

COVID patients will only be allowed visitors when receiving end-of-life care. These will be evaluated by a case by case basis and might be allowed more than one visitor.

Visitors will also have to continue wearing masks at all times.

For the full list of visitation regulations, visit Washington Regional’s website.

