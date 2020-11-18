Washington state shooting suspect surrenders in Arkansas

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have confirmed that a man charged in the shooting death of his mother in May turned himself in to police in Arkansas earlier this week.

The Seattle Times reported that Redmond Police spokesperson Andrea Wolf-Buck said 35-year-old Charles Kramer was staying with relatives in Bentonville, Arkansas before deciding to turn himself in.

King County prosecutors charged Kramer on Friday with premeditated first-degree murder after accusing him of shooting his 59-year-old mother Ramona Whited with a hunting rifle while she slept on May 13.

Court records do not yet indicate if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.