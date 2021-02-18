Washington Water Authority requests customers conserve water

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington Water Authority announced Thursday it is issuing an immediate request for water conservation for all WWA water customers, particularly those south of Farmington and Fayetteville on the Washington Water Authority water system.

Washington Water Authority urges customers to conserve water due to the extensive use from running water to keep pipes from freezing.

WWA water usage is reportedly up ranging from 67% to 150% over the previous week, depending on the area.

Officials ask that customers please conserve water at this time to prevent anyone from running out of water due to the surge in demand.

Anyone looking for more information about water conservation can call the Washington Water Authority offices Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 479-267-2111.