LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Lowell family spent the week’s winter weather making their own adventures which included a snow piano and a hungry mailbox snowman.

Joey Fowler and his daughters India and Violet even filmed their own news report documenting the snow creations.

The piano was part of a class project for India, who’s teacher challenged the class to do something in the snow related to their piano lessons.

In February of 2021, the Fowlers also reported on a giant snow alligator that wound up in their yard.

Their video also included an interview with the hungry snowman with a mailbox for a mouth.