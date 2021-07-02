WATCH: Procession and funeral for fallen Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The procession and funeral for Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple is on Friday, July 2.

You can watch the procession and the funeral in the live stream below. The procession is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in Bentonville, with the funeral scheduled for 12 p.m. at Cross Church in Rogers.

Officer Apple was a 23-year veteran of law enforcement who served on the Pea Ridge Police Department for three years, died at the scene.

Speakers at the funeral include:

Governor Asa Hutchinson

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn

Proclamation provided by Mayor Jackie Crabtree.

Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers include: