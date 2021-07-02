WATCH: Procession and funeral for fallen Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The procession and funeral for Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple is on Friday, July 2.
You can watch the procession and the funeral in the live stream below. The procession is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in Bentonville, with the funeral scheduled for 12 p.m. at Cross Church in Rogers.
Officer Apple was a 23-year veteran of law enforcement who served on the Pea Ridge Police Department for three years, died at the scene.
Speakers at the funeral include:
- Governor Asa Hutchinson
- Attorney General Leslie Rutledge
- Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn
Proclamation provided by Mayor Jackie Crabtree.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers include:
- Sgt. Todd Cornwell (honorary)
- Officer Jeff Elkins (honorary)
- Lt. Rich Fordham
- Officer Mindy Fowler (honorary)
- Officer Nick Green
- Chief Lynn Hahn
- Ethan Hicks (honorary)
- Sgt. John Hicks
- Officer Jamie Holland (honorary)
- Officer Jeff Hunt
- Sgt. John Langham (honorary)
- Officer Justin Lawson (honorary)
- Lt. Mike Lisenbee (honorary)
- Officer Drew Rosser
- Officer First Class Brian Stamps
- Officer Wyatt Varner