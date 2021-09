BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the Bella Vista Bypass is beginning at 10 a.m. on September 30.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will be in attendance.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says the bypass will bring business to small communities along the road.

Drivers will be able to use the road beginning on Friday.